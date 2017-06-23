6/23: The Doll & Pet Parade

Eau Claire (Clear Water Kiwanis) -- A tradition that's been in the area for 70 years is seeing some changes this year.

Its the Doll and Pet Parade, and this year the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire is heading the event. Along with the leadership change, the Doll and Pet Parade will now become part of the new Family Day festivities scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2017 in downtown Eau Claire.

Family Day is being organized by DECI (Downtown Eau Claire), and will highlight family life in our community. The Clear Water Kiwanis 70th Annual Doll and Pet Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the corner of First Ave and Chippewa Street (UWEC Water Street Parking Lot), and run north on First Ave to Grand Ave. The change of route for the parade better accommodates the needs of businesses, neighborhoods, and the small legs of the parade participants. Right after the parade, Family Day festivities will kick off in Phoenix Park.

The theme for this year's parade is Celebrating Families. Registration to participate in the parade runs from 11 AM - 12:30 p.m. on July 8 at the Owen Park tennis court area. Entry is free for all participating families, pets, and dolls.

For more information on the Clear Water Kiwanis 70th Annual Doll and Pet Parade, please see the Clear Water Kiwanis website, or check us out on Facebook: Clear Water Kiwanis-Eau Claire. You can also email questions.