St. Croix County family loses Supreme Court case over property rights

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Wisconsin family in a property rights case that makes it easier for government officials to restrict development in environmentally sensitive areas.

The 5-3 ruling on Friday involved the Murr family's effort to sell part of its land along the St. Croix River. They planned to use the proceeds from an empty lot to pay for improvements on a cabin that sits on adjacent land.

County officials barred the sale because conservation rules treated the two lots as a single property that can't be divided. The rules were designed to prevent too much development along the St. Croix River.

The family claimed the rules essentially stripped the land of its value and asked the government for compensation. The county argued that it's fair to view the property as a whole and so the family is owed nothing.

“My brothers and sister and I are certainly disappointed in today’s ruling,” said Donna Murr, one of the siblings who brought the lawsuit. “We fought very hard to get this far, and we have no regrets. However, we would like to extend our gratitude to the nation’s highest court for its willingness to explore the issues at hand."

“Notwithstanding this disappointing decision, we are confident our case will still make a difference for other Americans,” she continued. “It is our hope that property owners across the country will learn from our experience and not take their property rights for granted. This has been an experience of a lifetime, and for our family, an experience for generations to follow.

"Although the outcome was not what we had hoped for, we believe our case will demonstrate the importance of taking a stand and protecting property rights through the court system when necessary. As a family, we are very proud of our achievements and all we have endured,” she said.



