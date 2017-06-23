Chippewa County building considered total loss after overnight fire

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Chippewa Fire District said a building in the Town of Lafayette will most likely need to be replaced after an overnight fire.

According to a press release, the Chippewa Fire District was called to a commercial structure fire at 5040 190th Street in the Town of Lafayette early Friday morning. When crews arrived, the found heavy fire coming from the north end of the building and part of the roof had already collapsed. Crews said the fire spread through the building's attic. Fire crews said the building had multiple roofs which made the fire hard to get at.

According to the Chippewa Fire District, the building currently houses BD Roycraft Excavators and is owned by John Bowe of Cadott. . The building was originally a workshop with received several additions between 1960 and 1980. The building was made of concrete blocks with wood framing.

The fire is still under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.