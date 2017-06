Latest Eau Claire street report: updated June 23

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley South of Emery Street

Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Ninth Street

Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Summer Street

Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley West of Whipple Street

Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue

W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard

W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Maiden Lane

Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic

Chapin Street

Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue

Margaret Street to Chapin Street

Alley East of Second Avenue

Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue

Grand Avenue to Central Street

Alley East of Charles Street

Maxon Street to Platt Street

Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

W. Hamilton Avenue

Craig Road to STH 37

Alley S. of Chippewa Street

Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Golf Road

Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53

Prill Road

E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763’ east of Gateway Drive