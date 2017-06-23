Chippewa Falls road construction update: June 23

2017 Construction Season Weekly Update: Date: June 23, 2017

Project: Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project

Limits: Mansfield Street to Terrill Street

Fine grading of base course grading is expected to be completed today. Curb and gutter replacement in mainline C&G and in bumpout areas has been completed. The binder(base) lift of Hotmix is planned for Tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Anticipated Project Completion: End of June 2017

=======================================================================

Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124

The final lift of hot mix paving was moved ahead and will be completed today. Traffic will be allowed to use Bridgewater Avenue beginning Saturday morning. Come out to Irvine Park and enjoy Carnival Rides, Animal balloons, Childrens games, face painting, live music and free food at the “Party in the Park”(Hosted by Valley Vineyard Church) on Saturday between 11am and 3pm. On Sunday come to enjoy a Family Fun Day in the park with Kids games, inflatables, face painting and food.

Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Dover Street & Utility Improvement

Project Limits: Terrill Street to Wheaton Street

Curb and gutter and sidewalk work has been completed. Driveways will be completed in the next week with base course and Hot mix Paving to follow.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Dwight Street and Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Wheaton Street to Superior Street

The project has nearly been completed with boulevard restoration and curb stop adjustment remaining.

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

==========================================================================

Project: Water Street & Utility Improvement Project

Anticipated Start Date: After Independence Day, 2017

Anticipated Completion: August /September 2017

===========================================================================

Project: Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project

Limits: Greenville Street to Summit Avenue

The final lift of hot mix is tentatively scheduled for next week. Boulevard restoration is nearly complete

Anticipated Completion: June 2017

=========================================================================

Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges

Two-way traffic continues on the SB bridges(West side). The Park Avenue-Main Street-West River Street Detour has been removed. Work is still on standby while analysis is done on the NB bridge Pier 3.

=======================================================================

Project: Chippewa Riverfront – Phase II

The City has received bids on the improvements to the Chippewa Riverfront Phase II. The City awarded the work at the May 16, 2017 council meeting. Phase 2 will include the Amphitheatre, additional landscaping, the Bay Street entry plaza, and a fountain extension.

=====================================================================

FAT FAR is this Sunday June 25th . Tubers can access the River at the Riverfront Park. Please follow the simple rules below.

• No vehicles allowed in the Riverfront Park on walkways or trails. There is ample parking throughout the City.

• Walk on paved walkways and trails, the turf is not established.

• Please help us keep the Park Clean, whatever you bring in you take out.

• Please note, there currently are no bathrooms at the Riverfront Park.

Anticipated Start Date: June 2017 Anticipated Completion: Fall 2017