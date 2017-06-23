Date set for WI gerrymandering case in Supreme Court

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Earlier this week, News 18 reported that the gerrymandering case filed by a Wisconsin group with representation from Eau Claire will be heard by the United States Supreme Court. Now, we know when that will take place.



The highest court in the land will hear the case when they come back from break the first week of October.



Gerrymandering is when the political party in power draws district lines to help their chances of winning future elections. A group in Wisconsin claims that is happening here, and a three-judge panel agreed with them last fall calling it unconstitutional.



Advocates for the change called that a victory, and they told News 18 they are confident the Supreme Court will agree, and order that a non-partisan group be in charge of drawing voting maps.



"We want to change the process of rigging maps, and we want to make elections fair and say the elections should be meaningful," said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project. "The party, and the candidates, that get the most votes should have the most seats and that's how a real democracy should function."



Wendy Sue Johnson, an Eau Claire attorney, is one of the plaintiffs in the case. She will go to Washington D.C. in October and give a verbal argument to the justices.