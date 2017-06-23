CVTC class offers girls opportunities in auto collision careers

A non-traditional career opportunity class was offered for female students at CVTC on Friday.

The students had an opportunity to work in an all-girls inclusive class to gain hands-on experience with auto collision repairs.

Each student received their own metal panel to work on during the day. The metal initially started out with a large dent in it. The students then learned how to repair the damaged panel by learning a process of various steps like sanding and painting the panel.

The class was taught by CVTC's Auto Collision Repair Instructor, Terry Taylor, and one of the female students that is active in CVTC's Auto Collision Repair program.

News 18 spoke with one of the girls attending the class today. She said a career in auto collision repairs isn't her ideal dream job, but she enjoyed learning about how to fix damaged car pieces.

"I want to have a pretty cool finished project. That's kind of my goal for here today. I want to be able to do everything nicely, and have an idea of what I'm doing even if I don't go into the course. It's still pretty cool information to have," Hope Baader said.

CVTC offers a one year Automotive Maintenance Technician course at their campus which starts in August.