Country Fest means big money for area nonprofits

Cadott (WQOW) - While some are enjoying the music at Country Fest, hundreds of others are on the grounds as volunteers, helping organizations right here in the Chippewa Valley.



This year, the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin is in charge of lining up the more than 400 volunteers that staff the event in roles ranging from ticket sales to merchandise and food and beverage.



Tammy Tillotson, director of the center, told News 18 they will make more than $50,000 thanks to volunteers staffing fest, which will go a long way toward achieving their goals.



"That means we can serve that many more kiddos," Tillotson said. "Dyslexia affects as much as one in five kids. With that kind of statistics, we have a big job ahead of us. An event like this helps provide that funding so that we can do what we do best, teach reading."



Tillotson said the center serves about 40 kids, and some of the families travel from two hours away for the service.



Fest staffers said between Country and Rock Fests, area volunteer organizations are paid more than $400,000 annually.

