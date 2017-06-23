Sneak Peek: New brews to be poured at Modicum Brewery in Altoona

If you like a cold brew after a long week of work, a new brewery is expected to open on July 7th with locally made beer.

Modicum Brewing Co. is opening it's doors in Altoona to customers who want to sample their beers soon. The brewery is located next to the Red Cross on Spooner Street. Modicum will feature ten in house taps and an industrial/cabin-like atmosphere.

The brewery's owner told News 18 the name means, "in moderation." They plan on having a brew to fit a variety of tastes.

"A lot of the beers we are brewing are influenced by classic European styles but kind of old world styles with a new world twist. So we're not really sticking to tradition, but more of being influenced and informed by tradition," owner Eric Rykal said.

Rykal says although it's a small space, they expect to accommodate all of their guests. The brewery will include a patio and an event only room for larger parties. Modicum will serve small snacks at the brewery, but they plan on having local food trucks parked outside of their location on weekend evenings.

The grand opening for Modicum Brewing Co. is at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7th.