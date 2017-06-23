Country Fest will move to a 3-day event in 2018

Cadott (WQOW) - Country music fans are filing into fest on day two of the four-day party, but organizers told News 18 a big change is in place for next year.



Starting in 2018, Country Fest will move to a three-day format for the first time. It will run Thursday June 21 thru Saturday June 23, dropping Sunday from the schedule.



Organizers said they sent a survey to fest goers, and 75 percent of those surveys showed a preference for a three-day festival instead.



They said their artist budget will stay the same, so they will be able to attract even bigger names throughout the three days, and it will cost you less money to get in the grounds.



"Moving to three days eliminates one day of operating costs, so because of that, we are able to significantly lower prices," said spokesperson Abby Maliszewski. "We are going to be offering an early bird ticket for $99 for the entire event."



She said despite no scheduled performances the campground will remain open on Sunday next year so people can leave at their leisure.