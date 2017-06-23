Former Chippewa Falls teacher sentenced for sexual assault of a student

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Dozens of people were at the Chippewa County courthouse Friday morning to find out first hand how long a former Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher will be behind bars.



A judge sentenced Joel Jahnke to spend 6 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student when she was 13-years-old. That prison stay will be followed by 6 years of extended supervision; he'll also have to register as a sex offender.



In April, Jahnke entered no contest pleas to charges of sexual assault of a child, exposing himself to a child and causing a child to view a sex act after he admitted to having sexual contact with a student, both online and on school grounds.



On Friday, members of Jahnke's family asked the judge to show compassion when deciding his sentence. Though there were far more people in the courtroom, from school officials to the student's parents, even Jahnke's ex-wife, who were there to make sure the judge knew just how much pain his actions have caused.



"You had thousands of times to make the right decision and stop sexually abusing the victim. And you had thousands of times to tell yourself to stop, but you didn't," Becky, Jahnke's ex-wife said in court. "You chose selfish, sexual, sick motives over your family, your career and happiness. And you left myself and your family to try and pick up the pieces."



Jahnke also addressed the court. He took responsibility for his actions and told the judge he's getting help to make sure nothing like this happens again.



The student Jahnke assaulted was there for his sentencing and told the judge herself how deeply traumatized she was by his actions.



"He's left me feeling like I'm living a nightmare," the girl, now 15, said, "which I'm supposed to be waking up from, but can't seem to."



Jahnke faced up to 50 years in prison and Friday, the prosecution recommended the judge sentence him to at least 15 years behind bars. Though the defense argued that in other, similar cases in Wisconsin teachers were sentenced to just 2 or 3 years in prison with varying lengths of probation.