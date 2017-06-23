Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition formed to protect craft beverage industry

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A proposal in the state could put Wisconsin's craft beverage industry at risk, and some local brewers and distillers are fighting back.

Craft beverage industry leaders in the state announced the newly formed Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition. The founders of Infinity Beverages and the Eau Claire Brewing Projekt are helping lead that coalition. It's comprised of the Wisconsin Winery Association, Wisconsin Brewers Guild and the Wisconsin Distillers Guild.

Members said the focus is to fight back on a recent state proposal that could change the way breweries, distilleries and wineries operate. They said the three operations have been left out of the conversation when these changes were brought forward, and this coalition is meant to amplify a unified voice.

"I think that's our first goal, is to really make sure that we get a seat at a table for those changes. Right now it's a lot of the distributors and the tavern league, it's that side of it that's making up all the new changes and the proposals, where as, you don't have any of the producers, the people that actually make the alcohol at the table," said Matthew Rick with Infinity Beverages Winery and Distillery.

The coalition said the proposal could be included in the state budget and would essentially force wineries, distilleries and breweries to sell their products to a distributor, and then buy it back in order to sell it in a tap room or tasting room.

Members said right now, they are working on reaching out to local legislators and raising awareness about how they will be impacted if the measure gets approval.

Related Link: Eau Claire brewer worries proposal could hinder craft brewing industry