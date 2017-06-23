Eau Claire City Council to vote on climate change agreement

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire has pledged to stay sustainable despite the president backing out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. Now, the Eau Claire City Council is looking to get it carved in stone.

At next week's city council meeting, members are set to vote on their own climate change agreement. City staff said Eau Claire has made sustainability a priority for years, and has made a commitment to reducing the city's carbon footprint.

If approved, the resolution states that Eau Claire will unite with over 270 other cities and 12 other states to join the Paris Climate Change Agreement, and keep these efforts going despite measures taken at the national level.

The city council meets on Tuesday down at city hall. The council said there will also be a climate rally right before the meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m.