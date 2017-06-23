Fifth worker dies after explosion at Didion Milling plant

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.

On Friday, the company announced the passing of Carlos "Charly" Nunez. He was being treated at the UW Hospital Burn Unit.

"He will be missed more than words can express," Didion Milling said in a statement. "The Didion Milling family and the community send our heartfelt condolences to the family. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for the family and for Didion Milling as we build a stronger future together here at Didion.”

The other workers killed in the explosion are Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow, Angel Reyes and Pawel Tordoff.