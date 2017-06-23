Rice Lake volunteer honored in Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. (WQOW)- The Jefferson Awards Foundation, the nation’s most prestigious and longest-standing organization dedicated to powering and celebrating public service, will honor this year’s most outstanding public service achievers during its annual gala in Washington, D.C. In celebration of his extraordinary contributions and selfless work within the community, John Henningsen, a retired physician, will be honored at the 45th Annual National Ceremony of the Jefferson Awards Foundation.

The ceremony will celebrate the 45 years of inspiring and multiplying service for maximum impact, honoring individuals, organizations, and young people making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

“For 45 years, our mission has been to amplify and celebrate those representing the very best of America – those who see a need and dedicated themselves to meeting it. We’re proud to recognize these great honorees, dedicated to creating change, on both a local and national scale,” said Hillary Schafer, CEO of the Jefferson Awards Foundation. “This ceremony unifies our greatest volunteers and provides a platform for amazing people to multiply their impact.”

Grassroots recipients are selected through local media partners in markets throughout the country. John was chosen by WQOW. At the National Ceremony, five will be selected as recipients of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefitting the Local Community, recognizing extraordinary and selfless volunteer work.

Across Barron county, 1 in 5 people lack access to affordable health care. John Henningsen, a retired physician from Rice Lake, is working to change that. Since 2010, the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic has opened its doors to those without affordable insurance or no coverage at all. Nearly 400 people received care at the clinic in 2015 with the help of over 150 volunteers, including Henningsen. He is also a founding member of the clinic who serves on the board. In helping others, Henningsen has found his purpose. It’s a calling that’s taken him on medical missions around the globe, traveling to Russia, Kazakhstan, Africa, the Himalayas, Belize and the Caribbean to provide free medical care and education. He has also helped establish an AIDS educational center for 550 students in Tanzania, and he supervised over 20 residents and medical students on a humanitarian trip to India.

This year’s honorees also include Sheila Johnson (S. Roger Horchow Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Private Citizen), former Massachusetts Governor and investor Deval Patrick (U.S. Senator John Heinz Award for Outstanding Public Service by an Elected or Appointed Official), Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Manager Joe Torre (Outstanding Public Service in Sports) and Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, founders of the Black Lives Matter movement (Samuel S. Beard Award For Outstanding Public Service 35 Years or Younger).

This year’s event is sponsored by United Steel Workers, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Citigroup, Vodafone, the National Football League, CNO Financial Group and Clearsight Advisors.

About the Jefferson Awards Foundation