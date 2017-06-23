NWL Friday: Express 2, Honkers 5

Rochester, MN (WQOW) -- For a second straight night, the Express bats go silent, accounting for just 3 hits as Eau Claire drops their second straight game to Rochester, 5-2.

The Honkers struck early and often. Mike Echavia belted a 2-run shot to center in the 2nd inning, the second of 2 homers in the frame, capping a string of 5 straight runs to open the game. Eau Claire started to chip away in the 5th inning, Luke Bandy scoring Taylor Field on a bases loaded sac-fly, but Rudy Rott grounded out to end the threat. The Express would plate another run in the 7th, but the deficit proved too much.

Both teams face off again tomorrow afternoon, wrapping up their 4-game series in Rochester. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.