Jackson Lindquist to play "Round of a Lifetime" at Pebble Beach

Eau Claire, Lake Hallie (WQOW) -- Jackson Lindquist, a 2016 Eau Claire North H.S. graduate, will get a chance to play golf at Pebble Beach next week.



Lindquist received a grant from the Round of Lifetime Foundation, which was established to create lifetime memories for people dealing with congenital heart disease. Jackson Lindquist was born with a heart defect, which has required four surgeries. His first one was at the age of four months, with the others when he was two, nine, and fifteen years old.



"My cardiologist, actually, sent my mom a link that she'd gotten, and she said that I would be a perfect fit," says Jackson Lindquist, "i didn't really think I was going to have a shot getting it because I assumed that hundreds of kids were going to apply, months and months later I got a call back saying that I had received it and I was just overjoyed."



"You know, it's almost a reward," says Eric Lindquist, Jackson's dad, "you've kind of gone through a lot and then to have this, the Round of a Lifetime Foundation recognize Jackson as a good candidate, and to be able to play just his dream round of golf at one of the most magnificent golf courses on the planet."



"I know that I'm, for the condition that I have I'm a lot more fortunate than a lot of the other kids that have a similar, or the same condition," Jackson Lindquist says, "so I just don't take that for granted and try to do everything I can to keep my body fit, and so that heart can last as long as it can."



"Jackson has come through everything so well," says Eric Lindquist, "there are a lot of people that have a lot of troubles, and every surgery, boom, you know, it's like a couple days later, he's back being active, a week later he's back on the golf course, playing tennis, playing golf, you know, doing all those kinds of things, and so, really, yes it's tough going through those surgeries, but we've been lucky."



Joining Jackson Lindquist for his trip to California and Pebble Beach next week will be his friend, and fellow North Huskies 2016 grad Tyler Reiland, along with their fathers, Eric Lindquist and Dan Reiland.



Round of a Lifetime Foundation website:

http://www.roundofalifetime.com/