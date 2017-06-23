EC's Tolan tied for 9th at Ray Fischer Amateur Championships

Janesville (WQOW) -- The 51st Annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championships got underway this afternoon, and a familiar face to the Eau Claire area is performing well against some famous players in the opening round.

2016 Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan currently finds himself in a tie for 9th at 3 under after a shooting a 69 on the day - his playing partner is former NFL Quarterback Tony Romo, who shoots a 68 and ends up at 4-under. Romo's Dad, Ramiro, is tied for 59th at 3 over.

Tolan and Romo are back in the same group Saturday morning. Their tee time is at 8:20 p.m.

51ST ANNUAL RAY FISCHER AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leaderboard - Round 1

T1. Al Thompson -5

T1. George Erik Botts

T1. Emmet Herb

T1. Derek Pirkl

T5. Peter Webb -4

T5. Owen Butler

T5. Tony Romo -4

T9. Aaron Coffey -3