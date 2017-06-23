EC's Tolan tied for 9th at Ray Fischer Amateur Championships - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC's Tolan tied for 9th at Ray Fischer Amateur Championships

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Matt Tolan (file photo) Matt Tolan (file photo)

Janesville (WQOW) -- The 51st Annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championships got underway this afternoon, and a familiar face to the Eau Claire area is performing well against some famous players in the opening round.

2016 Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan currently finds himself in a tie for 9th at 3 under after a shooting a 69 on the day - his playing partner is former NFL Quarterback Tony Romo, who shoots a 68 and ends up at 4-under. Romo's Dad, Ramiro, is tied for 59th at 3 over. 

Tolan and Romo are back in the same group Saturday morning. Their tee time is at 8:20 p.m.

51ST ANNUAL RAY FISCHER AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS
Leaderboard - Round 1

T1. Al Thompson   -5
T1. George Erik Botts
T1. Emmet Herb
T1. Derek Pirkl
T5. Peter Webb   -4
T5. Owen Butler
T5. Tony Romo   -4
T9. Aaron Coffey   -3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.