EC's Tolan tied for 9th at Ray Fischer Amateur Championships

Janesville (WQOW) -- The 51st Annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championships got underway this afternoon, and a familiar face to the Eau Claire area is performing well against some famous players in the opening round.
2016 Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan currently finds himself in a tie for 9th at 3 under after a shooting a 69 on the day - his playing partner is former NFL Quarterback Tony Romo, who shoots a 68 and ends up at 4-under. Romo's Dad, Ramiro, is tied for 59th at 3 over.
Tolan and Romo are back in the same group Saturday morning. Their tee time is at 8:20 p.m.
51ST ANNUAL RAY FISCHER AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS
Leaderboard - Round 1
T1. Al Thompson -5
T1. George Erik Botts
T1. Emmet Herb
T1. Derek Pirkl
T5. Peter Webb -4
T5. Owen Butler
T5. Tony Romo -4
T9. Aaron Coffey -3
