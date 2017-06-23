Former Badgers Hayes & Koenig battling for NBA roster spots

(WQOW) -- The NBA Draft wrapped up Thursday night, and former Badgers Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes did not hear their names called, but they'll both get their chance to make an NBA roster, or at the very least, sign with a franchise and take their talents to the G-League.

ESPN and other outlets are reporting that Hayes will join the New York Knicks for their training camp and Summer League. Hayes averaged 14 points,and 6 rebounds per game in his Senior season.

Koenig worked out for a number of teams, including the Bucks, and the La Crosse Tribune reports today that Koenig will sign a two-way contract with Milwaukee on July 1st. Koenig will probably begin his pro career with the Bucks new G-League team in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.