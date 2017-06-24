Trump questions Obama's response to 'election meddling by Russia'

(ABC News) -- Hours after a Washington Post article detailing the Obama administration’s response to Russian cyberattacks was published, President Donald Trump reacted to the issue on Twitter.



Trump tweeted: "Just Out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY?"

Trump’s response comes amid an ongoing investigation of his current and former administration members’ activities with Russians. The president has been quick to defend himself against any allegations suggesting his personal involvement with Russia in terms of the election, tweeting that after months of investigation, there has been no evidence of “collusion.”

While Trump’s tweet in response to the Washington Post story questions why the Obama camp “did nothing” about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the article itself indicates otherwise.

According to the article, Obama’s actions in response to findings that the Russians were specifically targeting Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president in an effort to elect Trump were “modest,” not non-existent.

Though some staffers of the former president reportedly believe the Obama administration could have been more aggressive in its response to the threat, others stand by his actions.

Obama issued economic sanctions on Russia in late 2016, in addition to approving a “cyber-weapon” to be used on Russia to defend America from further threats. That cyber weapon was never used, and is now under the jurisdiction of Trump for release.

Additional efforts by the former president have been released in the months following the election, including Obama verbally telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to “cut it out” in terms of hacking at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China in September.