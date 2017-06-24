Runners in Eau Claire "Rock the Riverfront" for a good cause

On Saturday, families and friends showed up to "Rock The Riverfront" at Phoenix Park.



The event features four different races: a 10k, a 2 mile, as well as a half mile and quarter mile run for kids.The 23-year-old charity race is organized by the Royal Credit Foundation, and proceeds go to the Feed My People Food Bank, The Boys & Girls Club, and Huey's Hideaway Children's Museum.

"My favorite part of the event is the kids," race director Vicki Hoehn told News 18. "You know, when you see those little kids come and do the half mile and quarter mile. That to me is the most amazing thing. They have so much fun,their families are so proud of them, and it's just really,its just refreshing to watch”.

Organizers say last year they raised $25,000 for local charities, and since 1994 they've brought in more than $227,000. This year they exceeded 500 runners and they are donating $27,000 dollars to charity.