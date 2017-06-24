Eau Claire dentists give back to veterans with free dental care

On Saturday, across the United States, Aspen Dental offered free care to military veterans.

The Eau Claire office also welcomed them with free coffee, cupcakes and cookies to show their appreciation for those who served.

Dentists volunteered their time to provide several services like fillings, extractions, and denture repair. This is the third annual Day of Service, and is a part of a larger initiative, the Healthy Mouth Movement.



One couple came to Eau Claire Saturday from over two hours away in order to receive much needed care.

“This is a huge service for people who cannot afford to get their teeth fixed, or to get their procedures done that they need," Army veteran Andrea Markland told News 18.

Organizers say last year more $2.1 million in dental work was donated to more than 4,000 veterans.