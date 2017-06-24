Marlins dominate day 1 of Fairfax Outdoor Long Course Meet - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Marlins dominate day 1 of Fairfax Outdoor Long Course Meet

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Paul DeLakis wins 2 events on Saturday Paul DeLakis wins 2 events on Saturday
Carissa Henderson takes 2nd in the 50 Freestyle Carissa Henderson takes 2nd in the 50 Freestyle

Fairfax Pool, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's still early in the Long Course swimming schedule, but the Eau Claire YMCA Marlins look for a fast start hosting the Fairfax Outdoor Invitational at Fairfax Pool.

Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis set the tone in the 200-meter freestyle, pulling away late to win in a time of 2:01.79. Winona's Griffin Wolter takes second in 2:02.85. DeLakis would also face stiff competition in the 50-meter freestyle, taking on Door County's Maxwell McHugh. In a race between two of the fastest YMCA swimmers in the nation, DeLakis edges McHugh at the wall to win in 25.38 seconds. McHugh settles for second in 25.73 - he does take the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:07.88.

On the girls side, the Marlins continued to impress. In the 50-meter freestyle Eau Claire's Carissa Henderson takes 2nd overall, swimming out of lane 2. She finishes in 29.78 seconds. Henderson also takes 3rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:15.72. Teammate Jordan Fuse takes 4th in the 200 Meter Butterfly finishing in 2:58.10.

The second day of competition gets underway Sunday afternoon.

Boys Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE YMCA MARLINS   793
2. OSHKOSH YMCA SWIM TEAM   251
3. WINONA SWIM CLUB   250
4. GREEN BAY YMCA   247.5
5. BLACKLINE AQUATICS   229

Girls Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE YMCA MARLINS   659
2. WAUSAU AREA Y SWIMMING   483.5
3. HOPKINS HURRICANES SWIM CLUB   469
4. OSHKOSH YMCA SWIM TEAM   436.5
5. HOWARD SUAMICO STORM BREAKERS   425

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.