Marlins dominate day 1 of Fairfax Outdoor Long Course Meet

Fairfax Pool, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's still early in the Long Course swimming schedule, but the Eau Claire YMCA Marlins look for a fast start hosting the Fairfax Outdoor Invitational at Fairfax Pool.

Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis set the tone in the 200-meter freestyle, pulling away late to win in a time of 2:01.79. Winona's Griffin Wolter takes second in 2:02.85. DeLakis would also face stiff competition in the 50-meter freestyle, taking on Door County's Maxwell McHugh. In a race between two of the fastest YMCA swimmers in the nation, DeLakis edges McHugh at the wall to win in 25.38 seconds. McHugh settles for second in 25.73 - he does take the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:07.88.

On the girls side, the Marlins continued to impress. In the 50-meter freestyle Eau Claire's Carissa Henderson takes 2nd overall, swimming out of lane 2. She finishes in 29.78 seconds. Henderson also takes 3rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:15.72. Teammate Jordan Fuse takes 4th in the 200 Meter Butterfly finishing in 2:58.10.

The second day of competition gets underway Sunday afternoon.

Boys Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE YMCA MARLINS 793

2. OSHKOSH YMCA SWIM TEAM 251

3. WINONA SWIM CLUB 250

4. GREEN BAY YMCA 247.5

5. BLACKLINE AQUATICS 229

Girls Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE YMCA MARLINS 659

2. WAUSAU AREA Y SWIMMING 483.5

3. HOPKINS HURRICANES SWIM CLUB 469

4. OSHKOSH YMCA SWIM TEAM 436.5

5. HOWARD SUAMICO STORM BREAKERS 425