NWL Saturday: Honkers 3, Express 13

Carson Park, ?Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express offense found it's groove again, plating 13 runs on 14 hits, as Eau Claire tops Rochester 13-3 at Carson Park.

Rudy Rott kick-started offense in the 2nd inning, leading off with a solo shot to right. The Express quickly pulled away, scoring 5 runs in the inning, capped by Kyle Marinconz' single. Marinconz finished the game with 5-RBI on 3 hits in his first game back in the Express lineup this season.

Eau Claire is back in action Sunday afternoon, hosting Duluth. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.