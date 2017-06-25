Gov. Walker rides through Chippewa Falls to promote WI tourism

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker rode through the Chippewa Valley Sunday morning to talk about Wisconsin tourism.



The Governor rode out of Chippewa Falls with a group of motorcycle enthusiasts as a way to promote tourism in the state, as well as the Travel Wisconsin website. Walker started the annual ride back in 2004, when he was still at the County level, and has continued the tradition ever since.



"We love everything from the Apostle Islands in the North, to the Mississippi on the West, to the great Lake Michigan on the East," Walker told News 18. "I mean, there's stuff all over the place that is pretty cool."



The two-day ride started Saturday in Cross Plains and will conclude in Baraboo.