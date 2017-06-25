UPDATE: Canoeists not hurt after boat capsized on Lake Wissota

(UPDATE) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a 17-year-old girl weren't hurt after their canoe capsized in Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon.



In a press release, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said pair was canoeing in Lake Wissota near the shores of Lake Wissota State Park. He said their boat capsized due to strong winds and wave activity on the lake.



Officials with the Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin DNR, the Chippewa Fire District and their dive team and Anson first responders were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. The Chippewa Fire District told News 18 they did launch a boat in the effort, but it wasn't needed.



One canoeist was able to swim to shore. The other was rescued when authorities threw her a rope and pulled her, and the canoe, to shore. Kowalczyk said both parties were assessed on scene and reported no injuries or need for medical attention. They were both wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.



According to the Wisconsin DNR, in 2015 there were 21 boating related fatalities in the state. Of those fatalities, 19 people were not wearing personal floatation devices. They said wearing a life jacket greatly reduces your chances of becoming a victim of drowning.



Authorities with the Chippewa Fire District also told News 18 the rescue on Lake Wissota was their first of the day, despite a number of people participating in the annual FATFAR event

POSTED: 7:12 P.M.

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Emergency crews in Chippewa County were called out for a water rescue on Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon after a canoe went under the water's surface.



Crews did launch a boat when they got to the scene near the beach at Lake Wissota State Park at about 4:30 p.m., but officials with the Chippewa Fire District tell News 18 the two women who were inside of the canoe when it sank were able to make it to shore on their own accord. They said several civilians were also there attempting to help the women in the water.



Authorities said both of the women were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, though they were unaware of their current condition.



They also told News 18 the rescue on Lake Wissota was their first of the day, despite a number of people participating in the annual FATFAR event.