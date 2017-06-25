Marlins finish strong at Fairfax Invitational

Fairfax Pool, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After an impressive first day, the Eau Claire YMCA Marlins once again dominated the pool on Sunday, taking home the boys and girls team titles.

Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis swam a full, three-event schedule, starting with the 200-meter Individual Medley. DeLakis pulls away in the back half to win convincingly in 2:18.04, two seconds ahead of 2nd place. DeLakis would also win the 100-meter freestyle (55.90) and the 200-meter breaststroke (2:37.97), finishing the meet a perfect 5-for-5 in individual event wins.

Intermittent showers throughout the day affect the timing and starter systems, but the officials keep the meet running on time. Girls 200-meter backstroke, Marlin Whitney Fuse wins the second heat in 2:52.4, finishing 7th overall. Fellow teammate Emily Ries also places highly out of the earlier heats, taking 3rd in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:05.66, while Jordan Fuse takes 2nd in the 100-meter butterfly, finishing in 1:11.97.

Boys Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE Y MARLINS 1424.5

2. OSHKOSH YMCA 533

3. NEW RICHMOND AREA 474

4. WINONA SWIM CLUB 465

5. BLACKLINE AQUATICS 404

Girls Team Scores



1. EAU CLAIRE Y MARLINS 1167.5

2. WAUSAU AREA YMCA 1002.5

3. OSHKOSH YMCA 917.5

4. HOPKINS HURRICANES 860

5. HOWARD SUAMICO 787