Marlins finish strong at Fairfax Invitational - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Marlins finish strong at Fairfax Invitational

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis wins 3 events on Sunday Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis wins 3 events on Sunday
Eau Claire's Whitney Fuse wins her heat of the 200-meter backstroke Eau Claire's Whitney Fuse wins her heat of the 200-meter backstroke

Fairfax Pool, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After an impressive first day, the Eau Claire YMCA Marlins once again dominated the pool on Sunday, taking home the boys and girls team titles.

Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis swam a full, three-event schedule, starting with the 200-meter Individual Medley. DeLakis pulls away in the back half to win convincingly in 2:18.04, two seconds ahead of 2nd place. DeLakis would also win the 100-meter freestyle (55.90) and the 200-meter breaststroke (2:37.97), finishing the meet a perfect 5-for-5 in individual event wins. 

Intermittent showers throughout the day affect the timing and starter systems, but the officials keep the meet running on time. Girls 200-meter backstroke, Marlin Whitney Fuse wins the second heat in 2:52.4, finishing 7th overall. Fellow teammate Emily Ries also places highly out of the earlier heats, taking 3rd in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:05.66, while Jordan Fuse takes 2nd in the 100-meter butterfly, finishing in 1:11.97. 

Boys Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE Y MARLINS   1424.5
2. OSHKOSH YMCA   533
3. NEW RICHMOND AREA   474
4. WINONA SWIM CLUB   465
5. BLACKLINE AQUATICS   404

Girls Team Scores

1. EAU CLAIRE Y MARLINS   1167.5
2. WAUSAU AREA YMCA   1002.5
3. OSHKOSH YMCA   917.5
4. HOPKINS HURRICANES   860
5. HOWARD SUAMICO   787

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.