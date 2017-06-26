NWL Sunday: Huskies 2, Express 3 (10 innings)

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After falling in yet another one-run game in their first game of the night, the Eau Claire Express overcome a late Duluth rally in Game 2, topping the Huskies, 3-2 in 10 innings.

The first game, resumed from a rain-delay in Duluth earlier in the season, was tied at 2 heading into the 9th. The Huskies plated 2 runs in the top of the frame, ignited by Jake Pries' RBI single, but the Express rallied, Beau Campana driving in Zach Ashford with an RBI groundout. But Zach Gilles struck out swinging to end the game, as Duluth took it 4-3.

That set the stage for the second game, originally scheduled to last 7 innings. The Express struck first in the bottom of the 3rd, Ashford driving in Gilles to put Eau Claire up 1-0 early. That lead lasted all the way into the 7th, thanks to a solid start from pitcher Ryan Zimmerman (6.0 IP, 9 K's), and a diving catch by Gilles in center field in the top of the 5th. But the Huskies battled back in the top of the 7th - down to their final out, Dean Nevarez tripled to left, scoring Pries to tie the game at 1 and force extras. After the Express failed to end it in the 8th with 2 runners on base, Duluth got on the board first in the top of the 9th, Pries scoring on a throwing error. Facing a sweep at home, Campanna delivered in the bottom of the 9th, driving in Scott Ogrin to re-tie the game at 2 apiece. The Express finally ended it in the 10th, Rudy Rott plating Gilles with an infield single, as Eau Claire walked off with the 3-2 win.

Both teams face each other once again on Monday, this time at Wade Stadium in Duluth. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.