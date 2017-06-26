Four men continue to paddle their way to a world record on the Mississippi

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Four men made a short stop in La Crosse on Sunday night on their way to breaking a canoeing world record.

The University of Michigan graduates are attempting to be the fastest to canoe the Mississippi River non-stop. The journey started in Lake Itasca, Minnesota and will end in the Gulf of Mexico. They limit stops like the one in La Crosse to restock on supplies.

This is the second time the group has attempted to break the record after an unsuccessful attempt in 2014.

Tim Muhich, a paddler with the crew, said it is all about adventure.

"We're out here doing it for our second time for really no other reason than hopefully people get a little bit excited about it," Muhich said. "They look at canoeing as a way to travel. The whole world is available to you. You don't just have to travel on the streets and in the parks. There's so much open space, so much opportunity that's there as long as you want to go and check it out."

The current record was set in 2003. Two men paddled the Mississippi River in 18 days, 4 hours, and 51 minutes. To beat that record, this group is aiming to paddle at a pace of 127 mile each day.