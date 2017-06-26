Adopt-A-Pet: Mistletoe

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mistletoe!

Mistletoe is 13 years old. She is already spayed. She was surrendered to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. She may be an older cat, but she's got a great personality. She's definitely more mellow, independent and laid back. Mistletoe will have to be the only pet in the house though, she's not much for having other cats around. She just wants to hang out by herself and be snuggled and loved for the many years left in her life.

If you're interested in Mistletoe, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.