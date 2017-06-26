6/26: 41st Annual Bean and Bacon Days

Augusta (WQOW) -- An annual tasty event is coming up this weekend, but what is it and what's new this year?

The 41st Annual Augusta Wisconsin Bean and Bacon Days are scheduled for Thursday, June 29 through Tuesday, July 3. This year is also the Celebration and the 160th Anniversary of Augusta. This is an annual festival celebrating Augusta Wisconsin and Bush Beans.

Thursday, June 29 2017:

Miss Augusta Pageant - Admission $3.00 - Kids under 12 are Free - PLUS Miss Beanette & Mr. Bean Crowning Ceremony! - Senior & Community Center at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 30 2017:

Charcoal Chicken, Brats, BBQ & Hot Dogs - Lions Field 5:00 PM

Softball Tournaments begin - FREE - Lions Field 6:00 PM

Burnout Competition, DJ, Shawn Green from Audio Adrenalin Lions Field - Registration at 5 pm 7:00 PM

Dance to the music of "Big Deeks" - Lions Field - until mid-night 8:00 PM

Lion's Club Aerial Fireworks - begins at dusk - Lions Field 9:00 PM

Saturday, July 1 2017:

Run for the Bacon, 5K Run/Walk - Registration begins at 7:30 AM - Grace Lutheran Parking lot. Register for The run for the Bacon online at Active.com. Individual - $25, Family - $55 9:00 AM

Craft & Vendor Sale & Used Book Sale - ends at 2 PM - set up 6:30 AM - All Indoors- Community Center. 9:00 AM

Food Service available until 1:30 PM - air conditioned area for food 9:00 AM

Zion Lutheran Church Patriotic Church Services - Haycreek Wisconsin 9:00 AM

Softball & Volleyball Tournaments continue - FREE - Lions Field 9:00 AM

Kids' Treasure Hunt- FREE - Lions Field 10:30 AM

Charcoal Chicken, Brats, BBQs & Hotdogs begins - Lions Field 11:00 AM

Bean Bag Toss Tourney- FREE - Lions Field 11:00 AM

ATV Mud Races, registration begins at 10 AM - FREE - Lions Field 11:00 AM

Demolition Derby - Admission $8, $4 for kids 6 -12 - Lions Field 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 2 2017:

Auto, Truck & Tractor Show - until 4 pm - registration 9 to noon - Memorial Field.

Breakfast & Lunch Available - Memorial Field 9:00 AM

Auto, Truck & Tractor Show Awards - Memorial Field - time approximate - after the Grand Parade 3:00 PM

Continental breakfast at the Community Center Gym 9:00 AM

Choir Performance by the One Voice Choir - Community Center Gym 9:30 AM

Community Church Service with King's Countrymen Bluegrass Gospel Band at the Community Center Gym 10:00 AM

Vendor & Craft Fair - Outdoors, rain or shine, ends at 4 pm - Spring Street - 10:00 AM

Lion's Chicken Dinner and Food - until its gone - Lion's Hall and Unity Bank Parking Lot - Lincoln Street 10:30 AM

The Lion's Grand Parade - Lincoln Street 1:30 PM

"Echoes of Camp Randall" The Badger Summer Band - 5th Quarter - at Parades' end - Lincoln Street & Spring. The University of Wisconsin Band! 3:30 PM

Pie & Ice Cream Social - after the parade - at United Methodist Church 4:00 PM

Fireworks - at dusk - FREE - Lake Eau Claire 9:00 PM

Monday, July 3 2017:

No events scheduled - rest up after the busy Bean and Bacon Days weekend and enjoy the day with family - visit the Augusta Area Home and visit with the elderly

Tuesday, July 4 2017: