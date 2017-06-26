UPDATE: Deputies release names of those injured in SUV, Amish buggy crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) - Authorities have released the names of those in a crash involving a SUV and Amish buggy on Monday.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash involving a SUV and Amish buggy on Highway 128 near U.S. 12 in St. Croix County near Wilson.

Authorities said 33-year-old Vanessa Jo Bennett, of Glenwood City, was driving her SUV north bound on Highway 128 when it hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind.

Officials said three people were inside the buggy, including 19-year-old Alvin J. Borntreger, from Wilson, 18-year-old Fannie F. Mast, from Wilson and a 17-year-old female, from Wilson.

The state patrol said Mast was ejected from the buggy and unconscious; she was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. Borntreger and the 17-year-old female were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Authorities said Bennett had minor injuries and voluntarily did a blood draw.

The crash remains under investigation.

Posted June 26, 2017 (10:42 a.m.):

St. Croix County (WQOW) - One person was seriously injured after a crash Monday morning at 12:30 a.m.

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash involving a SUV and Amish buggy on Highway 128 near U.S. 12 in St. Croix County near Wilson.

Authorities said a 33-year-old female, from Glenwood City, was driving her SUV north bound on Highway 128 when it hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind; three people were inside the buggy, including a 19-year-old male from Wilson, 17-year-old female from Wilson and 18-year-old female from Wilson.

They said the 18-year-old female was ejected from the buggy and unconscious; she was taken by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said two other people inside the buggy were taken by an ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said the driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was wearing her seat belt at the time. They said she showed no signs of impairment; a voluntary blood draw was completed at an area hospital.

Authorities are withholding the names involved pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.