VIDEO: Dancing gorilla shows off moves - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

VIDEO: Dancing gorilla shows off moves

Posted:

Have you ever seen a gorilla get down?

Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, showed off his break-dancing moves in a swimming pool recently.

The zoo posted the video to Youtube on Tuesday, and it's quickly racking up the thousands of views.

And of course, a clever interweber has already added music to the video with the perfect match up of the song "Maniac" from the movie "Flashdance."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.