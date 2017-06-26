VIDEO: Dancing gorilla shows off moves

Have you ever seen a gorilla get down?
Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, showed off his break-dancing moves in a swimming pool recently.
The zoo posted the video to Youtube on Tuesday, and it's quickly racking up the thousands of views.
And of course, a clever interweber has already added music to the video with the perfect match up of the song "Maniac" from the movie "Flashdance."
