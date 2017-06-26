COMPLAINT: Ahman Green's daughter states she was punched for not washing dishes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WBAY in Green Bay reports Ahman Green appeared in court Monday afternoon facing a charge of child abuse and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Green's 15-year-old daughter had gone to a neighbor's house saying her father punched her in the face, bruising her eye. She stated she and Green had been arguing throughout the day because she refused to wash the dishes. He eventually grabbed her by the shirt, ripping it, and carried her to the kitchen. She says she was thrown to the ground and he physically forced her to pick up and put away the silverware.

Green did admit to deputies he "popped" her, hitting her ear with an open hand, but said he may have hit her glasses, causing the injuries around her eye. He also acknowledged he may have ripped her shirt.

No one saw Green punch his daughter, however, did see him carrying or pulling her into the kitchen. Ahman's wife states the girl talked earlier about calling police and getting Green in trouble.

The court has ordered Green not to have contact with his daughter or any witnesses in the case, other than his wife, while he's out on bone. He is scheduled to be in court July 11.

(WBAY) - Former Packers running back Ahman Green was in Brown County court Monday afternoon facing charges of child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Green was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail a little after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The sheriff's office referred a charge of child abuse-intentionally cause harm/ cruelty toward child to the district attorney's office.

Others at the house corroborated the alleged victim's story to the point of Green carrying or pulling the child into the kitchen, but they didn't see him punch the child. Ahman's wife told investigators the child talked earlier about calling police and getting Green in trouble.

Deputies said the child's eye appeared "swollen, slightly black and blue, and had two minor scratches."

According to the Associated Press, records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green's appearances, had no immediate comment.

Green is the all-time leading rusher for the Green Bay Packers. He joined the green and gold in 2000 and returned in 2009 after playing for the Houston Texans for two years.

He was arrested in 2005 for disorderly conduct, with a domestic abuse enhancer after his wife reportedly dialed 911 and hung up during an argument at their Ledgeview home.

The charges were dismissed in March 2006.

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green is jailed in Brown County on suspicion of child abuse.

Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday. Green is expected in court Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He's the team's all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Green joined the Packers in 2000, went to Texas as a free agent and then returned to the Packers for a season in 2009