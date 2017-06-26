Wisconsin lawmakers consider introducing highway tolling

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering introducing highway tolling in the state as part of the next state budget.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the tolls would help pay for road construction and repairs.

The state's business lobby and members of the tourism, hospitality and manufacturing sectors say tolls could deter tourists, increase the cost of transporting goods and limit highway access.

The plan would likely require federal approval because under current law states can only begin tolling in limited forms.

A study released by the state Department of Transportation in December estimates the plan would take at least four years to implement and could cost as much as $400 million.

Lawmakers are also considering a gas tax cut for residents.

The deadline for the budget's passage is July 1.