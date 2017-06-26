Fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July

(WQOW) - Fireworks are being sold across the area ahead of Independence Day, but officials are urging you to light up the sky with caution.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said on average each year across the U.S., fireworks start 18,500 fires, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and 16,900 outside and other fires. The NFPA said in addition, fireworks cause three deaths and injure 40 people per year.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2015 Fireworks annual report, about 11,900 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries across the U.S, with 65 percent of them being burns. The CPSC's report said children under 15 years old accounted for 26 percent of the estimated injuries.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2015, 11 Wisconsin residents were hospitalized and 108 visited emergency departments due to fireworks-related injuries.

The NFPA said sparklers are the leading cause of fireworks injuries; they can burn at temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) wants everyone to think safety first before lighting a firework.

"Children love to watch fireworks displays, but they should always observe from a safe distance," said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Wisconsin's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "Only adults should handle fireworks."

DATCP said Wisconsin law regulates the use of fireworks. Fireworks such as roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars – anything that explodes or leaves the ground – can only be purchased and used with a permit issued by your local government.

If you're looking to entertain your children over the holiday, there are safe alternatives to lighting up the night sky. You can stock up on flashing LED lights or glow sticks, bracelets or necklaces.