1 person dead in St. Croix Co. boat rescue

St. Croix County (WQOW) - According to a press release, the St. Croix County and Washington County Minnesota water patrols searched the St. Croix River for a boat on Sunday, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Authorities said they received a report indicating the occupants of the boat were going to camp at a beach on Saturday, June 24, but no one had been able to reach them.

Officials located the boat at the "Highline Beach", located in St. Joseph Township across the river from the Xcel Power Plant in Bayport, Minn on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. Officials said the beach is only accessible by boat or a private road.

Police said there were three people in the boat at the time, including 25-year-old Justin M. Roskos, from Hastings, Minn., 27-year-old Hayden L. Johnson, from River Falls and 24-year-old Ashley G. Speer, from Glenwood City.

Authorities said Speer was dead at the scene. Roskos and Hayden were taken to an area hospital for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident remains under investigation.