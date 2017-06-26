DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate locked up

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" behind bars pending an appeal of a ruling overturning his conviction.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in connection with Teresa Halbach's death. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill her.

A federal judge overturned his conviction last year, ruling investigators coerced Dassey into confessing. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling last week, prompting Dassey's attorneys to seek his immediate release.

DOJ attorneys argued in a filing Monday that Dassey should remain in prison because they plan to appeal to the full 7th Circuit, and a jury found Dassey committed heinous crimes.

Posted on June 26, 2017 (3:12 p.m.):

The state will decide whether Brendan Dassey will be released from prison or if he'll stay behind bars.

The State Department of Justice has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to a motion Dassey's lawyers filed Friday asking for his release.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled 2-1, upholding a lower court's ruling overturning his conviction.

They said Dassey's confession to murdering Teresa Halbach was coerced and inadmissible.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery have been serving life sentences, after being convicted for killing the freelance photographer.

Halbach was last seen on their Manitowoc County property on Halloween 2005.

The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series, "Making a Murderer."