UPDATE: Body of middle-aged man recovered from Mississippi River

Trempealeau (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information after a body was recovered by the Trempealeau Lock and Dam Monday morning.

According to a press release, the Trempealeau Police Department recovered a "middle-aged male" from the Mississippi River.

On Monday, shortly before 7:45 a.m., the Trempealeau Police Department received a call about a body floating in the Mississippi River.

Police located a man in the river; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation. The body was turned over to the coroner's office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Officials are withholding the name pending family notification.

Posted June 26, 2017:

Trempealeau (WXOW) - An investigation is underway after a body is recovered by the Trempealeau Lock and Dam Monday morning.

Trempealeau Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt said the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center got a call at 7:44 a.m. that a person had seen a body floating in the water by the dam.

The body of a middle-aged male was recovered a short time later.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was turned over to the Trempealeau County Coroner for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The name of the man won't be released until family is notified.