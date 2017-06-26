Remembering Uniroyal: 25 years later

Eau Claire (WQOW) - June 26 marks the anniversary of a dark day in Eau Claire's history. It was exactly 25 years ago on June 26 that the Uniroyal plant closed. To mark the anniversary, the State Theater is showing a movie about the Eau Claire plant's history on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Some people News 18 spoke with remember the concern and anxiety that swept the city; hundreds and hundreds of people out of work, losing their well-paid jobs and city officials worried about the devastating effect on the local economy.

It started as the Gillette Safety Tire Company in 1917 in Eau Claire and grew to become the third largest tire plant in the United States, but when the Uniroyal plant closed in 1992, more than 1,300 people lost their jobs. Among them was Jack Zais, who had worked there for 25 years.

"A lot of them did just fine. It wasn't the impact that some people thought it was going to be,” Zais said. “It was as serious, and some people couldn't manage it. They lost their lives, and some went into drinking, some divorces happened. I'm sad about that, but that's what happened.”

Zais said he figured Eau Claire would eventually become the vibrant city it is today because closing the plant meant new companies would be willing to locate here if they didn't have to compete with Uniroyal's high wages and unionized workers.

Zais has written numerous books on the history of the Uniroyal plant and is about to publish several more.

Folks coming to catch Monday night's movie can also check out a lot of Uniroyal pictures and other memorabilia brought in from the Chippewa Valley Museum.

Plenty of tickets are still available for Monday night's show, which begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door.

RELATED: Digging Deeper: The Evolution of Banbury Place