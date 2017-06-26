Friendly firework reminders to keep your Independence Day safe

On average, 230 people across the country end up in the hospital with injuries due to fireworks during the month of July, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. With Independence Day right around the corner, News 18 has a few reminders to keep you safe during the holiday.

Simple steps to take precaution around fireworks include:

never allowing children to play with fireworks

never re-lighting used fireworks

make sure you're in a legal location when purchasing and using fireworks

In the City of Eau Claire, a permit is needed for a fireworks display, like the one annually at Carson Park. Other firework displays are illegal.

"Nobody is allowed to light off fireworks in the City of Eau Claire, especially those that leave the ground. Really, the only things that are allowed to be lit are sparklers, small fountains and little toy snakes or smoke bombs. If it blows up or explodes, or leaves the ground and becomes aerial, it's not allowed in the city," said Tony Biasi, a captain with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

You can get fined if you break the city's rule. If you plan on using sparklers to celebrate, be sure to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a mishap.

RELATED: Fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July