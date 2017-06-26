City of Eau Claire reaches settlement with landlord facing penalties

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In May, News 18 reported about Corinna Cigan, an Eau Claire landlord who faces a more than $1 million lawsuit from the City of Eau Claire for not maintaining safe rental properties.



Now, the city told News 18 it has reached an agreement with Cigan, which means the issue will not be going to court.



Assistant attorney Doug Hoffer told News 18 Cigan has made improvements to her properties, which included deteriorated exteriors, plumbing leaks and bed bugs. Yet, one family News 18 spoke with on Monday said they have seen enough and are ready to move out.



"She's the worst landlord of all," tenant Julie Hemenway said. "She don't (doesn't) do anything."



Cigan was sued by the City of Eau Claire in 2016 for not maintaining two buildings on Eldorado Boulevard. The suit was for more than $1 million. That number is based on unpaid housing code violations, like missing screens on windows, water leaks and problems causing health risks, like bed bugs. That's something Hemenway said she knows about all too well.



"My neck got chewed up," Hemenway said.



Attorney Hoffer said Cigan has complied with the city's requests to improve facilities. The two sides have reached a settlement, dropping the penalty from nearly $1.3 million down to $25,000.



"This is a first step," Hoffer said. "This is not the end of the road. We are going to continue to monitor compliance at those properties and at other properties that Miss Cigan owns. If she doesn't maintain those properties, we're going to continue to pursue consequences against her."



But, two tenants told News 18 they have not seen those improvements and claim that bed bugs remain.



"It gets kind of sickening," Hemenway's husband, Earl, said. "I am ready to leave. It's not up to standard for living wise. You can't go to sleep at night without worrying about bugs crawling all over."



The agreement in place between Cigan and the City of Eau Claire states city inspectors can inspect any of Cigan's 9 Eau Claire properties twice a year. If inspectors find any issues, Cigan will have 30 days to make improvements or risk losing her properties.



News 18 reach out to Cigan's attorney Robert Thorson. He directed us to a statement saying, "They are glad to work out this understanding".