Clean off your boat to prevent the spread of invasive species, Eau Claire aquatic expert says

If you're planning on taking your boat out on the water this summer, area experts want to remind you it's important to check your boat and trailer for possible hitchhikers.

Moving boats from different lakes can be hazardous to lakes and rivers because of invasive species. By keeping your boat clean every time you enter and exit a boat landing, you're helping keep waterfronts clean and protected from the spread of different plants and mollusks.

"The simple steps include, to look over a boat trailer and the boat before and after they launch and are coming off for the day. Look for any kind of plants, any debris that might be stuck onto the boat, and picking that off and tossing it at the landing. Then draining any compartments that might be holding onto water in the boat," said AJ Leiden, the aquatic species coordinator for Beaver Creek Reserve.

Leiden also advises wiping down your boat after searching for any plants or debris. He said the Chippewa Valley is lucky to have great quality waters in the area.

In order to keep local lakes and rivers clean, cleaning your boat after each use is a must.