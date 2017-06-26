Trial date set for suspect in Rusk Co. deputy's murder

Rusk County (WQOW) - Eight months after Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze was shot and killed while on duty, a trial date is now set for Doug Nitek, the man accused of pulling the trigger.

During Monday's trial, Judge Eugene Harrington ruled there's enough probable cause that Nitek committed a felony. A two week trial is scheduled to start on December 11.

Nitek faces 31 criminal charges for the Halloween murder of Deputy Glaze. During Monday's court appearance, an Eau Claire County detective, who investigated the murder, took the stand, laying out evidence linking Nitek to the homicide.

RELATED: Rusk Co. man pleads not guilty to killing Rusk Co. deputy

He detailed how Nitek's DNA was found on the rifle recovered from the scene, and bullet casings found inside the vehicle is believed to match that rifle. The detective also stated a blood test, that was done on Nitek, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Nitek's lawyer has filed a motion to have the trial moved or to have the jury come from outside of Rusk County. According to the court documents, he believes an impartial trial cannot be conducted in Rusk County.

His lawyer cited pretrial publicity, and the number of benefits and vigils held in honor of Deputy Glaze as reasons why.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for August.

RELATED: Judge sets bond, orders competency exam for man accused of killing Rusk Co. deputy

RELATED: Flambeau School District wears blue to honor Deputy Glaze