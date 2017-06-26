Bucks introduce D.J. Wilson

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- Bucks first-round draft pick D.J. Wilson meets the media, Monday, in Milwaukee.



Head coach Jason Kidd has said Wilson fits the team's DNA: long, athletic, and versatile. The 6-10 Wilson played his college ball at Michigan, but now, he's looking forward to Wisconsin fans cheering for him.



"I think Madison's what, an hour away, something like that, so you know, getting Milwaukee and Wisconsin fans to start rooting for me instead of booing me is definitely a good thing." says Wilson, "I think my versatility with my height and my size on both ends of the floor, being able to guard multiple positions, being able to shoot the ball and stretch the floor like I can, I think that's something I can do right away and have an impact."

