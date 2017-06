EC Memorial's Abigail Stow named 1st-team All-State

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial's Abigail Stow is a first team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.



As a junior, Stow had 47 regular season goals in 22 regular season games. Stow added a total of 5 more goals in the postseason, as she helped lead the Old Abes to a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional final.



Memorial teammate Ali Bowe is an honorable mention selection, as is Hudson's Mady Haines.



2017 WSCA Girls’ Soccer All-State Honorees

Name, School, Year, Position

WSCA All-State First-11 Team

Lili Berg, Catholic Memorial, Junior, Goalkeeper

Anika Washburn, Brookfield Academy, Junior, Forward

Liz Bueckers, Wauwatosa East, Junior, Forward

Abigail Stow, Eau Claire Memorial, Junior, Forward

Grace Shaw, Notre Dame Academy, Junior, Forward

Taylor Kerwin, Whitefish Bay, Senior, Forward (Player of the Year)

Megan Crevoiserat, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Junior, Midfielder

Sarah Knopp, Brookfield Central, Junior, Midfielder

Brandi Thompson, Brookfield Central, Junior, Midfielder

Morgan Koerber, Arrowhead, Senior, Defender

Leah Bolskar, Muskego, Senior, Defender

WSCA All-State Second Team

Elaina La Macchia, Cedarburg, Junior, Goalkeeper

Sydney King, Mount Horeb, Junior, Forward

MacKenzie Scholz, Kimberly, Senior, Forward

MacKenzie Schill, Pewaukee, Senior, Forward

Trudy Quidzinski, Notre Dame Academy, Junior, Midfielder

Kaylee Koenig, Plymouth, Senior, Midfielder

Holly Kaboord, Oregon, Senior, Midfielder

Haley Gama, Whitefish Bay, Junior, Defender

Taylor Hattori, Arrowhead, Junior, Defender

Dorene Sanchez, D.C. Everest, Senior, Defender

Amber Freeman, Bay Port, Senior, Defender

WSCA All-State Honorable Mention

Grace Droessler, Mount Horeb, Sophomore, Goalkeeper

Marissa Bova, Arrowhead, Junior, Goalkeeper

Grace James, Whitefish Bay, Junior, Goalkeeper

Abby Breitbach, Oregon, Senior, Goalkeeper

Emma Riedi, Notre Dame Academy, Senior, Goalkeeper

Lauren Brown, Catholic Memorial, Freshman, Forward

Maddie Simpson, D.C. Everest, Freshman, Forward

Elsi Twombly, Kimberly, Freshman, Forward

Piper Green, Neenah, Sophomore, Forward

Morgan McCourt, Burlington, Sophomore, Forward

Alicia Curtis, Lodi, Junior, Forward

Erica Hess, Bay Port, Junior, Forward

Claire Mooney, Madison West, Junior, Forward

Emma Staszkiewicz, Brookfield Central, Junior, Forward

Haley Johnson, Kenosha Tremper, Junior, Forward

Brita Hovde, Edgewood, Senior, Forward

Maya Shea, Middleton, Senior, Forward

Camrie Schmitz, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Senior, Forward

Anna Tristani, Notre Dame Academy, Senior, Forward

Nicole Friis, Appleton North, Senior, Forward

Hannah Compernolle, The Prairie School, Senior, Forward

Haddie Carlson, Lake Country Lutheran, Senior, Forward

Kate Delcore, Luxemburg-Casco, Senior, Forward

Abbie Wyro, Wrightstown, Senior, Forward

Liz Benson, Luxemburg-Casco, Senior, Forward

Genevieve Cruz, Racine Horlick, Senior, Forward

Mady Haines, Hudson, Senior, Forward

Jenna Schmitt, Xavier, Senior, Forward

Lauren Torhorst, Waterford, Senior, Forward

Megan Zickert, Hartford, Senior, Forward

Maddie Farnsworth, Waunakee, Sophomore, Midfielder

Hailey Block, Grafton, Sophomore, Midfielder

Katie Wasiak, Muskego, Sophomore, Midfielder

Jenna Rollin, West De Pere, Junior, Midfielder

Chandler Bainbridge, Verona, Junior, Midfielder

Kaitlyn Zanon, Waukesha West, Junior, Midfielder

Sydney Holstead, Wauwatosa East, Junior, Midfielder

Kiki Risgaard, Neenah, Junior, Midfielder

Ali Bowe, Eau Claire Memorial, Junior, Midfielder

Kalli Acker, Middleton, Senior, Midfielder

Mikaela Schlesinger, Aquinas, Senior, Midfielder

Emma Kate Stecker, Whitefish Bay, Senior, Midfielder

Isabella Germignani, Cedarburg, Senior, Midfielder

Anna Hayes, Arrowhead, Senior, Midfielder

Anna Boyd, De Pere, Senior, Midfielder

Gracie Wendels, Assumption, Senior, Midfielder

McKenna Gilmore, D.C. Everest, Senior, Midfielder

Anna Eager, Evansville, Senior, Midfielder

Gabrielle Newton, Milwaukee Reagan, Senior, Midfielder

Sydney McKee, Oregon, Sophomore, Defender

Carley Albrecht, Milton, Junior, Defender

Aimee Sies, Belleville/New Glarus, Junior, Defender

Maggie Clemence, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Junior, Defender

Janelle Caira, Kenosha Tremper, Junior, Defender

Elli Thompson, Kettle Moraine, Senior, Defender

Breiana Fischer, Waukesha West, Senior, Defender

Celeste Kaspar, Madison West, Senior, Defender

Eleni Egelseer, Oconomowoc, Senior, Defender

Ellie Hutchison, Mount Horeb, Senior, Defender