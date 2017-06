Duluth (WQOW) -- Eau Claire pounds out 15 hits in a 9-7 win at Duluth's Wade Stadium.



Scott Ogrin goes 3-5 at the plate with an RBI for the Express, while Zach Gilles, Luke Bandy, Justin Evans, and Beau Capanna each have 2 hits.



Eau Claire returns to Carson Park, Tuesday night, to face St. Cloud.