Rescue officials serve reminder after recent water incidents

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- While summer fun can be found on the area's rivers and lakes, officials say it is important to not underestimate the waters.



Between Sunday and Monday, rescue boats were called out in Eau Claire, Chippewa, St. Croix, and Trempealeau Counties. Rescue officials say it serves as a reminder that safety should be a top concern.



"Please learn how to swim. Please always wear your life jacket. Please have your children supervised when you're in or around water and do not underestimate the conditions. The river is a very dangerous place," said Captain Tony Biasi with the Eau Claire Fire Department.



Biasi says taking the safety steps can prevent a day of fun from turning into a tragedy.