As temperature increases so do bike accidents

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Warm summer weather may be perfect for a bike ride, but before you ride you need to be prepared.

La Crosse is filled with bicycle riders this time of year, and with more bikes come more injuries.

Injuries caused by bicycle accidents cost Americans billions of dollars each year, but utilizing things such as helmets and hand signals can help keep you safe out on the roads.

Gundersen Health System's Trauma and Injury Prevention Coordinator Megan Anderson comments on bicycle safety, "You need to have a helmet and wear it every time you're riding your bike."

Anderson offers further tips for safety, "Along with wearing appropriate clothing that's not going to get tangled in your bike, appropriate footwear, learning the rules of the road and following those, and then being aware of your surroundings; traffic, potholes in the road, gravel, things like that."

Stay safe out on the roads this summer by wearing your helmet and using your head.

For tips and videos on smart cycling, visit this web page.