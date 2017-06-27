6/27: Altoona K-9 Fundraiser

Altoona (WQOW) -- The Altoona Police Department is continuing to fundraise for a new K-9 unit, and we have details on how you can help.

This Saturday, July 1 is Altoona's annual 4-th of July Celebration. During this celebration the police department will be selling pulled pork sandwiches from Rumps Butcher shop with the buns being donated by Village Hearth, Chips donated by Frito Lay, and soda donated by PepsiCo.

The cost of a sandwich, chips and pop will be $5.00.

Also at this event, the police department will be drawing the winner of their 4-wheeler raffle. This raffle is sponsored by Altoona Lions and Sport Rider. Altoona Police will continue selling tickets until they are sold out, or just before the drawing which will take place in Cinder City Park at 7:00 p.m.

The tickets are $25.00 each and we are limiting ticket sales to 1,000 tickets. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets for the raffle are available at the following locations:

Sport Rider

Happy Hollow

Wagner's

Kwik Trip Altoona on Spooner Ave

Kwik Trip Altoona on Meadowlark Ln

Altoona Family Restaurant

Happy Days Auto Body

Altoona Parks and Recreation

Altoona City Hall

Altoona Police Dept.

